Highlights from the 100th anniversary handover at Aiken Barracks on April 13th 2022.



The film highlights of the 100th anniversary of the military handover of Dundalk Military Barracks which took place on April 13th 2022. Frank Aiken in 1922 along with the men of the Fourth Northern Division took control of the Barracks from British Forces on behalf of GHQ in Dublin. Frank Aiken Junior spoke at this event accompanied by Óglaigh na Éireann, veterans, a military brass band, re-enactors, relatives, local dignitaries and a flyover of two airplanes. A plaque was unveiled to remember this event in Dundalk’s history.