Wednesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Wednesday 12 October 2022 8:34
Here's the UK weather forecast for Wednesday, October 12 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Dungive
Tourism NI representatives pictured with the competing NI and Republic of Ireland 'Writer Cup' teams at Dunmurry Golf Club in Belfast.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130