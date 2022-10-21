Saturday's weather

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Friday 21 October 2022 18:28

Here's the UK weather forecast for Saturday, October 22 from the Met Office.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Mill Strand celebrate 35th anniversary in style

Members of the Parents Council Patricia Welch, Kelly Allen, Seraphina Lee-Timms and Mimi Todd, who organized the events at the Royal Court to celebrate 35 years of integrated education at Mill Strand

Mill Strand celebrate 35th anniversary in style

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130