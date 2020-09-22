Galgorm Castle players raise over £500 for Action Mental Health

A group of golfers from Galgorm Castle Golf Club have raised over £500 for Action Mental Health.

They recently held a competition at The Hilton Belfast Templepatrick Golf and Country Club course and were delighted to have got this amount for the very worthy cause.

Winners as follows -

Low Handicap

1st, George Small; 2nd, Joel McNeilly; 3rd, James Taylor.

High Handicap

1st, Tim Darcy; 2nd, Maury McDowell; 3rd, David Martin.

Nearest the pins 4, 7, 11, 15

Joel McNeilly; Andrew Robinson; George Small; Joel McNeilly.

Longest drive at 10 -

James Taylor

Longest drive at 17 - David Martin

Best four-ball score - George Kernohan, Michael Barr, Uel Balmer, Barry Motte.

Thank You

Organiser George Small thanked the main sponsors -

Cathedral Eye Clinic, Mid Antrim Blinds, Brook Supplies, and T.M. Flooring.

“We would also like to thank all the members who donated on the day and the other members who donated but were unable to attend,” said George. “Thanks must go to Eamonn Logue, at The Hilton, for all his help in making the day a great success and for Samantha Coleman, from Action Mental Health, for setting up on the day.”