Sunday success for Jamie

DUNGANNON Golf Club’s first Junior Competition of the winter was held on Sunday 8th November and an encouraging number of young golfers took to the fairways.

The competition was played over seven holes and Jamie Gribben and Padraig Donaghy both returned scores of 27 points.

Jamie had a better last three holes and emerged victorious.

Matthew Eannetta and Jack McCann both scored 22 points, with Matthew claiming third place by virtue of a better last three.

Shea Kilpatrick finished in fifth place.

Well played boys!

Juniors’ Sunday Afternoon Competitions

Week 1 - 8th November:

1st Jamie Gribben 27 BL3

2nd Padraig Donaghy 27

3rd Matthew Eannetta 22 BL3

4th Jack McCann 22

5th Shea Kilpatrick 20

The men’s Turkey Trot is at the half-way point and this week’s winners of hams were Ivan Kerr, who amassed an impressive 45 points, and Brian Skeffington who was hot on his heels with 44 points (on a better back nine).

Thanks to Forrme Construction and William Sprott of Portadown for their generous sponsorship of this event.

Turkey Trot 2020 Week 4 1st - 7th November:

Ivan Kerr 45pts

Brian Skeffington 44pts BB9

In Week 5 of the ladies’ Winter League, Vicki McCausland claimed the title of “best individual” for the third time this season.

Annette Morris carded a 2 at the 9th hole and Karen Hetherington’s Team Latte topped the table, a feat this team has repeated every week!

Team Cappuccino, captained by Dympna Fitzpatrick, wasn’t far behind on 80 points.

It’s no surprise that after five weeks Team Latte has accumulated 25 points and is in first position, six points clear of Cappuccino who has 19.

Only two points separate Americano, Espresso and Macchiato who have 12, 11 and 10 points respectively.

Winter League Week 5 - 1st - 7th November:

1st Latte 82 5 pts

2nd Cappuccino 80 4 pts

3rd Americano 74 3 pts

4th Macchiato 72 2 pts

5th Espresso 68 1 pt

Best Individual: Vicki McCausland 20pts

2s: Annette Morris at 9th