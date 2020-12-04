New phase under construction at Galgorm Castle GC

CONSTRUCTION work has got underway on the latest Phase of a significant development programme at Galgorm Castle Golf Club’s Championship course, writes Shaun O’Neill.

This follows the Club’s recent highly successful staging of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and the Northern Ireland Open at the local location.

Work is taking place at Galgorm Castle GC’s 6th and 18 holes.

“The development programme will elevate the Championship course to the next level as Galgorm Castle’s reputation continues to grow globally,” said a Galgorm Castle GC spokesman.

This latest development comes in the wake of the work carried out at the course during the Spring.

That Phase included new bunkers being constructed at Holes 2, 10, 13 and 15, and other bunker complexes being refurbished.

And a number of new tee boxes were also constructed, while the 5th Hole’s tee box complex was extended and finished with sleeper walls.

Galgorm Castle Golf Club say the most significant project in the previous Phase of work was the extension of the practice putting green to approximately double the surface area of previous.

The putting green extension is a fantastic addition using an advanced generation creeping bent grass with a variety of contours to provide practice opportunities for any type of putt you may face on the course.

The 007 DSB Creeping Bent turf that has been laid on the putting green is arguably the best-of-the-best as used recently in the upgrading of the greens on Wentworth’s West course.

The academy’s short game area was also upgraded earlier in 2020.