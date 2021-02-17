The R&A postpones April's Men's Home Internationals

THE R&A has postponed the playing of the Men’s Home Internationals and Girls’ U16 Amateur Championship in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Men’s Home Internationals will now be played from 15-17 September at a venue to be confirmed at a later date and the Girls’ U16 Amateur Championship will take place at Enville from 21-23 October.

Phil Anderton, Chief Development Officer at The R&A, said: “There is still a degree of uncertainty as to when the current health and safety measures throughout Great Britain and Ireland will be eased and so we have decided to reschedule both events until later this year when hopefully the situation with the pandemic has improved.”

