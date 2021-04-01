First week of golf already fully booked at Omagh

OMAGH Golf Club has warmly welcomed the eagerly awaited good news that golf resumes in Northern Ireland today (Thursday) under Step 2 of the Executive’s reopening pathway.

Having engaged with the appropriate authorities here, Golf Ireland has now finalised a Return to Golf covenant that clearly sets out an incremental approach to reopening.

For the initial phase only - until April 12 - clubs reopen for members only, and players must be from no more than two households. This in effect means that play will resume in two-ball format only, and competitions will not re-commence until after the scheduled review on April 12.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Our secretary, Jimmy Colton, wrote to all members on March 22 outlining the initial arrangements, and when the online booking system re-opened on Thursday morning past, the deluge of bookings made for the first week of golf was testament to how keen our members are to get back on the course and take part in the sport so many hold dear.

“Hopefully, the return to golf will herald a similar return to action for the many other sports so badly impacted by Covid-19 over the past year.

“We all hope for a greatly improved sporting year ahead as we exit what can only be described as a horrid year for all sporting and social activities.”