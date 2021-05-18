Clutch Pro Tour official welcomed to Cairndhu Golf club

TOURISM NI was joined by the Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Council, Cllr. Peter Johnston, and representatives from Cairndhu Golf Club and Galgorm Castle Golf Club last Friday (May 14) to welcome Clutch Pro Tour, organisers of the Northern Ireland Open, to Cairndhu Golf Club for an onsite recce in preparation for the tournament next month (14 – 15 June).

The tournament will provide international exposure for Northern Ireland as a premium golf destination.

The Northern Ireland Open is a pre qualifier event for The 2021 ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf, which will take place at Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Clubs from 29 July - 1 August.