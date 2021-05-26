Tickets on sale for ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf

IT is 64 days until the 2021 ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf gets underway at Galgorm and Massereene and today (Wednesday) tickets went on sale for one of the most innovative events in golf.

Organisers remain optimistic that a limited number of spectators will be able to attend at Galgorm Castle and Massereene from July 28 – August 1, 2021. A flexible ticketing plan has been put in place and organisers will comply with all government guidelines at the time, while ticket numbers at both host venues will be restricted.

Since the tournament’s official announcement in February there has been much demand and excitement at the prospect of live international sporting events taking place once more. As tickets go on sale from today, this is the chance to be part of something special and to watch some of the best male and female professionals in the game compete at two of Northern Ireland’s finest parklands from July 29 – August 1, 2021.

The US$3 million ISPS HANDA World Invitational has an exciting format where two separate tournaments (men & women) will take place on the same courses at the same time and compete for equal prize funds of US$1.5 million each in this first of its kind event in the northern hemisphere. This year the event is elevated to full European Tour status and is tri-sanctioned along with the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour (LET), the world’s top tours in the women’s game.

There is already strong demand for tickets and fans are advised to purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment.

“We cannot tell you how excited we are that tickets for this great event have gone on sale today,” explained Niall Horan, Owner of Modest! Golf Management, who are Presenting Sponsor of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational.

“There has been so much anticipation building ahead of this year’s event and we are delighted that spectators will have the chance to watch live golf. Fans will get to see the stars from the European Tour, LPGA Tour and LET as they compete in this truly global event taking place here in Northern Ireland.”

“This event is so much more than just a golf tournament. It’s such an important statement about the game of golf and our collective Tours and our fans,” explained Ricki Laskey, LPGA Tour’s Chief Tournament Business Officer. “With Northern Ireland’s storied golf history, it’s extremely fitting we host this inclusionary event, one that puts the very best [players] on the same venues at the same time and competing for equal prize money.”

Away from the fairways where men and women groups will alternate on the timesheet at both venues to ensure great spectator viewing through the day, there will also be plenty of other activities taking place during tournament week. Further details on the dedicated tournament village will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This really is a positive move and exciting announcement, not just for the ISPS HANDA World Invitational but for the country as a whole,” explained Gary Henry, Event Director, ISPS HANDA World Invitational. “After such a long period of restrictions, we are delighted to be able to get back to some sort of normality and for the chance to showcase Northern Ireland through a live international sporting event.

“The ISPS HANDA World Invitational will be played at a key time in the height of summer and is the perfect opportunity for families and friends to enjoy a fun and responsible day out at a live outdoor sporting event.”

Fans looking to purchase tickets can take advantage of the Early Bird rates currently available to purchase online. A world class event with excellent value ticket options means demand for tickets will be high. To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/150314144653

Please note, organisers of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational will comply with government guidelines at the time. If circumstances change due to COVID and the tournament needs to be played behind closed doors, a robust refund policy is in place to safeguard everyone’s interest.