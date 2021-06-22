Local representatives sell Northern Ireland at Virtual Golf Convention

TOURISM NI and industry partners will showcase Northern Ireland’s golf product at the Virtual Golf Ireland Convention this week.

Following the success of the first Virtual Golf Ireland Convention in September 2020, the event will take place virtually again from today (Tuesday) until Thursday, June 24.

With over 35 Northern Ireland industry representatives registered to attend, the event will offer a unique opportunity to interact virtually with almost 100 golf tour operators from across the world through prescheduled appointments.

Tourism NI will also use the opportunity to meet with international buyers, generate valuable business connections and highlight what is available in Northern Ireland for future programmes and itineraries.

Tourism NI’s Chief Executive John McGrillen commented:

“Golf has been making a significant contribution to our tourism economy in recent years and as we start our recovery plans it is essential that we remain front of mind with tour operators planning their itineraries from 2022 onwards.

“The Virtual Golf Ireland Convention is a strong opportunity for our golf tourism industry to meet buyers globally, reinforce existing relationships and create opportunities with new buyers interested in programming golf trips here”.

He added; “We have supported this Convention for some time and through the Tourism Recovery Action Plan we can now also assist our industry to attend and sell. The demand for golf trips has not declined and I am confident that our international markets will return when the time is right.”

The Virtual Golf Ireland Convention 2021 is a collaborative event between Tourism NI, Fáilte Ireland and IAGTO (International Association of Golf Tour Operators).