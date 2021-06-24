HOSPICE CHARITY GOLF AT GALGORM

A Charity Golf Day at Galgorm Castle in September will raise funds for the Northern Ireland and Children’s Hospice.

The event is being hosted by Ballymena Chamber of Commerce and Industry and N.I. Hospice’s Ballymena Support Group.

It will take place on Friday, September 24.

Chamber President, Councillor Eugene Reid, said they are delighted to be hosting the event.

“The past year has been incredibly difficult for so many charities who have suffered by not being able to organise events. We hope many local businesses will come out to show their support for our event in September for such a worthy cause,” he said.

Former World boxing champion Carl Frampton will be guesting at the Charity Golf Day.

It is hoped sponsors will help Hospice raise vital funds so they can continue to deliver lifeline services across the Province.

Each year the demand for Hospice services increases.

Last year Hospice cared for over 4,000 adults, children and babies, in their own homes right across Northern Ireland and in their in patient units - a dedicated unit for adults located in Belfast and another dedicated unit for children located in Newtownabbey.

This year it will cost £15.5M to deliver their services; services which are vital to families at a time in their lives when they need Hospice care and support most.

Government fund just 30% of their costs; Hospice rely on the local community and business community to help them raise the remaining 70% and continue the delivery of their care.

Those wishing to help Hospice continue to care for patients and their families are invited to sponsor a hole at the Charity golfing event.

For more information and to discuss opportunities further, please contact Hospice Partnership Manager, Catherine O'Hara at: catherine.ohara@nihospice

.org or alternatively on 07515063303.

Meanwhile, Chamber’s Business Development Manager, Tom Wiggins, said they have supported Hospice for several years.

“And it is so important that we continue to show our support. During this crisis the Hospice staff continued to provide vital respite support to families whilst providing incredible care to individuals at a time when they most needed that care,” said Tom.

To book a four ball please contact Alan Stewart - robert_alan_stewart

@hotmail.com