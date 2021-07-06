Good luck to Mollie in USKids Irish Open!

GOOD luck to Ahoghill golfer Mollie Douglas who is competing today (Tuesday) and tomorrow in the USKids Irish Open at Mount Wolseley in County Carlow!

The 12-year-old Dunclug College pupil, who plays out of Galgorm Castle, Allen Park and Portstewart Golf Clubs, has been in impressive form in the USKids Girls Group (12-14).

She won the Summer Tour back in May/June - winning all six outings at Killymoon, Spa, Clandeboye, Massereene, Roe Park and the Championship round at Castlerock.

Her final points total was 210.

All the very best in the USKids Irish Open!