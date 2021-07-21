Nial Horan at Galgorm next week for Pro-Am!

A star-studded field headed by Niall Horan is lined up as celebrities from across the island of Ireland will play in next week’s ISPS HANDA World Invitational Pro-am at Galgorm and Massereene to mark the start of tournament week.

Pro-am days are always a fun day out as teams and celebrities mix it with the professionals at both venues before the serious business of the US $3 million event gets underway from next Thursday. Spectators will get their chance to watch their favourite sporting and entertainment personalities in action at the championship venues on Wednesday July 28.

Unquestionably, one of the biggest draws will be Horan’s team at Galgorm. The global music star and owner of Modest! Golf will swap the microphone for golf clubs for a day on the course with his team.

For music enthusiasts there will be further opportunity to see their idols as Westlife pair, Nicky Byrne and Shane Filan, will also be in action at Galgorm. These guys have no problem hitting their notes but next Wednesday they will be looking to hit fairways and greens instead.

The list of sporting names cuts across a range of sports and includes something of a family rugby thing with brothers, Rob and Dave Kearney, swapping their Leinster and Ireland jerseys for a day on the golf course.