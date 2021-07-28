July Medal win for Nicolas Kernohan at Galgorm Castle Golf Club

THE July Medal, sponsored by William Allen Meats, was won by Nicolas Kernohan (17) 66 Nett (BB6).

Runner-up at the Galgorm Castle Golf Club event was Rod Lennox (10) 66 Nett.

At halfway two handicapper David Stirling Jnr. and Paul Wilson (2)were setting the pace two shots clear of Matthew Reid (3) and Stephen Black (9) followed by Lennox (10), another shot behind.

One, two, three and four shots further back came George Small (9), Harris Fleming (9), Nicolas Fleming (17) and George Tumilson (6) respectively.

Through The Maple Stirling jnr. and Wilson continued to lead by two shots from Reid.

Black was another two shots back followed by Lennox another shot behind. Small, Fleming and Tumilson were a further one, two and three shots down with Kernohan another two shots away.

Up the Grove Stirling jnr. after two pars and a birdie had taken a one shot lead over Wilson (par, bogey, birdie) who was another four shots clear of Reid (two bogeys and a par) with Lennox (three pars) close up another shot behind.

Small (three pars) was a further point down followed by Fleming (bogey, birdie, par) and Tumilson (par, birdie, par) another shots back.

Black (bogey, double bogey, bogey) was down by another shot with Kernohan (bogey and two pars) three further shots away.

Over the closing two holes Wilson finished with two pars , three shots clear of Stirling jnr. who ran into bogey trouble to finish with two double bogeys along with Reid (birdie, par). Lennox came in bogey, par, three shots further behind followed by Fleming (two pars), Tumilson (bogey, birdie) and Small (bogey, par) another shot back.

Three more shots down came Black (double bogey, par) with Kernohan (par, double bogey) a further three shots behind.

After taking the handicaps of each player the Overall Winner was Nicolas Kernohan (66 Nett) (BB6) with Rod Lennox (66 Nett) (BB9) in the Overall Runner-up position. Harris Fleming (68 Nett) (BB9) won Division 1. In second place came Matthew Reid (70 Nett). George Tumilson (71 Nett) (BB9) finished third with fourth place going to David Stirling jnr. (71Nett) (BB9). Wilson won the Gross and Small won the Seniors (BB9).

In Division 2 at the turn Adrian Adams (13) was a shot ahead of Michael McAuley (13) and Derek O'Kane (13) with Neil Fitzsimmons (15) and Gary Wilkins (12) another shot behind.

Approaching the fourteenth tee O'Kane was the new leader by a shot from Wilkins followed byMcAuley, Adams and Fitzsimmons another one, two and three shots respectively further behind. Over Beechers and up the Grove with two to play O'Kane (bogey, par, double bogey), Wilkins (bogey, par, bogey) and Adams (three pars) were vying for the lead a shot ahead of McAuley (bogey, birdie, double bogey).

Fitzsimmons (two pars and a bogey) was a further shot behind. In a close finish McAuley with a par and a birdie came in with 67 Nett to win by one shot from O'Kane (bogey, par), Adams (par, bogey) and Fitzsimmons (bogey, par). Second place went to Fitzsimmons (68 Nett) (BB6), third place to O'Kane (68 Nett) (BB9) and fourth place to Adams (68 Nett).

Wilkins (bogey, par) was a further shot back with 69 Nett.

Turning for the inward nine in Division 3 Crawford Logan (17) held a three shot advantage over Ian Stewart (17).

Brian McFall (29) was a further five shots behind followed by Austin McGillian (24) another shot down. Declan Traynor (23) was a further two shots back.

After The Maple Logan was still leading by two shots from Stewart. McGillian, Traynor and McFall were a further seven, eight and nine shots respectively behind.

Approaching the Lowlands Logan (bogey, par, double bogey) was still holding his two shot advantage over Stewart (three bogeys) with McGillian (par, double bogey, par) another six shots behind.

Traynor (three bogeys was a further two shots away and McFall (triple bogey, double bogey, par) another five shots back. McFall came in with two bogeys and won Division 3 with a 67 Nett.

McGillian (bogey, double bogey) came second with a 68 Nett. Logan hit bogey trouble at the Lowlands and finished with a par for a 69 Nett.

Stewart (bogey, double bogey) and Traynor (bogey, par) also finished with a 69 Nett.

Third place was taken by Traynor with a better back nine and fourth place went to Stewart with a better back nine.

Subsidiary Stableford

After the front nine Graham Murray (22) was leading by a point from Andrew Young (24).

David McNeill (31), James O'Shea (26), Colin Gray (24) and Trevor Galloway (24) were another one, two, three, and four points respectively behind.

Young moved into the lead through The Maple, two points ahead of Murray ('ding' at eleven), who was joined by O'Shea.

Another point behind came McNeill ('ding' at twelve). Gray and Galloway were a further point away.

A 'ding' up the Grove by Young after a par and a birdie enabled O'Shea (three bogeys) and Murray (two pars and a double bogey) to close to within one point.

McNeill (triple bogey, par, double bogey) and Galloway (bogey and two pars) were another point behind.

Gray (par and two bogeys) was a further point away.

In another close finish O'Shea came back double bogey, bogey to win by one point from Young (double bogey, 'ding') and Murray (double bogey, bogey) who finished together and with a better back nine second place went to Young with Murray in third place.

Galloway (double bogey, bogey), McNeill (bogey, 'ding') and Gray (double bogey, bogey) finished together another point behind with fourth place going to Galloway with a better back nine.

Results – Overall Winner – Nicolas Kernohan (17) 66 Nett (BB6)

Overall Runner-up – Rod Lennox (10) 66 Nett

Division 1 – 1st. Harris Fleming (9) 68 Nett (BB9) – 2nd. Matthew Reid (3) 70 Nett – 3rd. George Tumilson (6) 71 Nett BB9) – 4th. David Stirling jnr. (2) 71 Nett (BB9)

Division 2 – 1st. Michael McAuley (13) 67 Nett – 2nd. Neil Fitzsimmons (15) 68 Nett (BB9) – 3rd. Derek O'Kane (13) 68 Nett (BB9) – 4th. Adrian Adams (13) 68 Nett-

Division 3 – 1st. Brian McFall (29) 67 Nett – 2nd. Austin McGillian (24) 68 Nett – 3rd. Declan Traynor (23) 69 Nett (BB9) – 4th. Ian Stewart (17) 69 Nett (BB9)

White Subsidiary Stableford – 1st. James O'Shea (26) 40 pts – 2nd. Andrew Young (24) 39 pts (BB9) – 3rd. Graham Murray (22) 39 pts – 4th. Trevor Galloway (24) 38 pts (BB9)

Gross – Paul Wilson (2) 70 gr/pts

Seniors – George Small (9) 68 Nett (BB9).

Hole-in-One

Congratulations to John McCarley who holed his tee shot at the par three fourteenth.