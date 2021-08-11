Smith leads after opening round at the Irish Senior Women's Open

Smith leads after opening round at the Irish Senior Women's Open

Deirdre Smith.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

DEIRDRE Smith holds a two-shot lead at the end of the opening round at the Irish Senior Women's Amateur Open, at Naas GC.

The Co. Louth golfer lies on +1, with Laura Webb lying two shots further back. Irish Senior Women's Close champion Carol Wickham lies in third place on +5

Smith began her round with birdies on the opening two holes, but went to the turn at level par. A birdie on the final hole, ensured a two-shot lead over her playing partner Webb.

Ireland Women's captain Webb is Smith's nearest challenger. Her round of +3 included two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.

Wickham's opening round of +5 sees her remain in touching distance, with Thurles' Marian Finn a shot further back.

Five players are in a tie for fifth on +7, including Finland's Minna Kaarnalahti.

The leaderboard has an international flavour with English duo Jayne Fletcher and Jane Sly in a tie for tenth on +8.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Victor Hunter is laid to rest

Former Coleraine player, coach and manager Victor Hunter paus one final visit to the Showgrounds following a Service of Thanksgiving on Wednesday.

Victor Hunter is laid to rest

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130