Postponed Captain’s Day at Aughnacloy worth the wait!

Postponed Captain’s Day at Aughnacloy worth the wait!

Captain’s Day at Aughnacloy Golf Club

HAVING planned his Captain’s Day at Aughnacloy Golf Club for the weekend of 6th – 7th August, Bob Treanor had to postpone it for a week due to the weather. But what difference a week makes – the weather, the course and the enjoyment was well worth the wait!
Playing over two days, Friday and Saturday, for the first time at Aughnacloy due to the increase in membership, an enjoyable weekend was had by all.

Full report, results, and photos in this week's Courier

Click here for Digital ePaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130