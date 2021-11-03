Paddy Toal joins Fintona's 'H1 club' with fantastic ace!

PADDY Toal scored a fantastic ace at the eighth hole in Quinn's Butchers competition at Fintona Golf Club recently to join the exclusive ‘H1 club’!

Pete Henry had a fantastic round to win the competition with 42 points, just one ahead of Aiden McSorley on 41, and he was one ahead of Paddy McElroy in third on 40. Niall Teague won the gross prize with 35 points and Eamonn McNelis took the seniors with 39. The nines were won by Peter McGinn and Conor Donnelly with 21 and 22 respectively. This was the final 18-hole competition of the 2021 programme.

A spokesperson said: “Quinns are one of our new sponsors this year and we are very grateful to them for their support.”

The ladies are running a fundraiser this Saturday and they are appealing for everyone's support in their efforts. The format is a four person team event and the time sheet is currently available on BRS.

Mixed Finals Day competition

The final of the popular DJ Motorsport mixed greensomes competition took place on Saturday with 26 pairs competing. The weather was favourable for most of the round and the course itself was in excellent condition for the time of the year.

This was reflected in excellent scores returned. Mr President Malachy thanked everyone who took part on the day and for supporting the mixed competition throughout the year. Arnold presented the beautiful array of prizes on behalf of the sponsor Derrick, to whom the club is grateful for his continuing support of the finals day.

1st - Margaret and Seamus Mullan nett 61

2nd - Noel Quinn and Teresa O’Leary nett 62

3rd - Willie and Amanda Moffitt nett 66

4th - Arnold and Beverly Jobb nett 67

5th - Eamon and Anna McNelis nett 68

6th - Joe McCillen and Ann Donnelly nett 68

7th - Michael and Kate McGoldrick nett 69

8th - Plunkett and Geraldine McNelis nett 69

9th - John Donnelly and Joan Hackett nett 69

10th - Mickey McMoran and Carmel McDermott nett 70.