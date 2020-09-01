Beach litter louts blasted

Shocking photographs of broken bottles sparks fears of ‘drinking dens’ in the dunes

Discarded belongings, rubbish, plastic bottles and bags left on Castlerock Beach.

DISCARDING broken glass on beaches is a disgraceful act which poses a major hazard, especially for children and pets.

That’s the message from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council after a number of incidents last weekend.

At Benone Strand, a large amount of cans and broken bottles were left close to the beach boardwalk, while glass was also found on the sand at Castlerock along with discarded belongings and other items including plastic bottles and bags.

