Lauren runs the ton for teen cancer charity

Dalriada student Lauren Bond finishing her 100 miles in a month for charity at her home on Burnquarter Road yesterday. SPB36-15
A BALLYMONEY teenager has just completed a massive 100 miles of running over the course of a month to raise funds for a charity very close to her heart.
Lauren Bond, 13, from Burnquarter Road, finished her final run for the Teenage Cancer Trust, yesterday (Monday).
Running three to five miles a day over August, with just a handful of rest days, she has so far raised over £800 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, with donations still coming in.
