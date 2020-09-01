One patient with Covid at Causeway Hospital

THE Causeway Hospital is currently treating just one patient who's tested positive for Covid-19.



Since March, Northern Health Trust hospital staff have treated only 75 patients in the Causeway, according to the Department of Health's latest figures.



In contrast, 291 have been admitted to the Trust's other acute hospital in Antrim.



Across Northern Ireland there remain only 18 patients in hospitals who have tested positive for Covid.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*