Rescue is unlikely for RNLI chief’s lockdown mop top

RNLI fundraising committee chair is hoping to go bald for very worthy cause

RNLI fundraising Chair John Maritn will wave goodbaye to his lockdown hair. How much is shorn depends on donations.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

T’S been a busy summer for the RNLI and the chair of the local fundraising committee has come up with a novel way to help to re-fill the charity's coffers.

Like so many, John Martin is suffering from ‘lockdown hair’ but the demise of his unruly mop will be centre stage in a very public fundraising event this Sunday.

John has valiantly agreed that the length of his hair will directly correspond to the amount raised and it’s no surprise that the fundraiser has triggered a fair amount of mischief, especially among those who know him.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

