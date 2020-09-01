Stormont minister intervenes over ‘car cruise’ complaints

DfI to explore use of camera technology in bid to put brakes on boy racers

Stormont minister intervenes over ‘car cruise’ complaints

These photos posted on Facebook on Sunday show the extent of ‘anti-social driving’ in Portrush on Sunday

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

ROADS Minister, Nichola Mallon is to explore using camera technology to tackle increased complaints over ‘boy racers’ across the borough.

News of the new approach to a problem which, according to residents has been plaguing the resort all summer, was revealed by MLA Cara Hunter.

Ms Mallon's department has since confirmed officials are monitoring trials of ‘noise camera techonlogy’ in Britain and “will explore the results and any policy outcomes that are developed from it.”

Noise pollution from speeding cars has also been keeping people awake living close to Riverside Retail Park in Coleraine, according to the SDLP Assembly member.

Complaints from neighbours at both spots prompted her to write to Minster Mallon.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130