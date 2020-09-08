COVID 19 'devastates' local Cancer Research donations!

Ballymoney posties special appeal in advance of this Thursday’s annual street collection

COVID 19 'devastates' local Cancer Research donations!

Promoting the Posties Cancer Research street collection on the 10th September at Kennedy's Nisa in Ballybogey are Adrian Nicholl of Royal Mail, Manager Ryan Smylie with Supervisor Charlene Stirling.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

ALLYMONEY posties will be doing their 14th annual street collection for Cancer Research UK outside their High Street depot, this Thursday (September 10) from 9.30am till 4.30pm.

Organiser, Adrian Nichol, is appealing to the Ballymoney public to dig extra deep this year as COVID 19 has meant that the Ballymoney committee of Cancer Research UK have been unable to do all their usual fundraising events.

Ballymoney Committee Chair Mervyn Ferris confirmed that this has had a 'devastating' affect, with the amount raised at this stage of the year down a massive 750%.

“This might be the only one of the Ballymoney Committee's usual fundraising events for Cancer Research that takes place this year,” Adrian told The Chronicle, “their annual band parade and other events couldn't place. All charities are the same.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130