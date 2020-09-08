John’s hair-raising ‘chaircut’ pushes the boat out for Portrush RNLI funds

THE ‘Chaircut’ on Sunday afternoon was a resounding success as a special fundraiser for the RNLI.



The people of Portrush showed their perpetual generosity when Chairperson John Martin had his locks shorn to raise funds from the RNLI.



Even before the exercise was completed the Just Giving page had already clocked up in excess of £1,600 never mind the many donations that found their way into the collectors’ buckets.

