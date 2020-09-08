The last post!

HARITIES are always looking for different and novel ways to raise money for their particular passionate cause.



Back in 1982, Mrs Christine O'Connor, the then secretary of the local committee in Portstewart for Cancer Research, came to one of the committee meetings, advising that she had read in a magazine about a Scout troop in Truro in the south of England who were raising money through a ‘Christmas Card Delivery Service’ and it had been a great success.



However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the local committee has had to call a halt to the special fundraiser which has raised over £50,000 over the past 37 years.

