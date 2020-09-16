AN inspirational Ballymoney schoolboy has helped raise over £9,000 for three different charities that helped him during his battle with a very rare disease.



In June 2017, Caden Moore was diagnosed with a rare blood disease called Very Severe Aplastic Anemia.



This essentially means Caden was unable to produce any blood. His bone marrow was not working and he was given a very bleak outlook and would require a bone marrow transplant to save his life.



On the 28th July 2017, Caden received the gift of life from his then 10 year old brother Ben. The bone marrow transplant was carried out in The Royal Children’s Hospital in Bristol after a very gruelling chemotherapy regime.

