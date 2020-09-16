New principal hoping to achieve top marks

Funding provides lifeline to Arts, Culture and Heritage sectors - Ní Chuilín
Mrs Steele the new Principal at Armoy PS. WK38KC14BM
THE new Principal at Armoy Primary School admits she still ‘pinching herself’ at landing her new role.
In a Q&A with the Chronicle, Mrs Steele discusses her teaching career to date, her expectations during her time at Armoy PS and how she been made to feel welcome.
The mother-of-three, who is originally from Limavady, also explains the ‘new norm’ in schools due to COVID-19.
Q1. Clare, talk us through your teaching career and how you ended up at Armoy?
I graduated from Stranmillis University College in 2000 and was fortunate to take up my first teaching position in Crumlin Primary School where I taught for two and a half years. This was an excellent place for a young teacher to be nurtured and to thrive. I quickly assumed leadership responsibilities as I was working as part of a vibrant learning community.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*