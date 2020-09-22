Bann navigation at risk without urgent weir repairs

The 170 year old weir at Carnroe is badly in need of repair.

Peter Winter

Peter Winter

BOATS will no longer be able to navigate along the river Bann unless “urgent” repairs are carried out to the 170-year-old weir at Carnroe.

Failure of the structure, which is listed on the industrial heritage register would also place wildlife habitats and the ecology of the river at risk.

Those are the conclusions of a report submitted to planners by the river's managing authority, Waterways Ireland.

The cross-border body has responsibility for maintaining navigable waterways across Ireland – including the Lower Bann between Coleraine and Lough Neagh.

