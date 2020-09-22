Causeway Covid cases now lowest

QUB Virologist Dr Connor Bamford has warned against complacency.

DESPITE a province-wide surge in Covid-19 cases, fewer positive tests were recorded in Causeway Coast and Glens than any other district over the last seven days.

The latest Department of Health figures reveal that just 16 people returned positive tests.

Translated into a proportion of the population, that's just 11.1 per 100,000 - a figure that also places the borough firmly at the foot of the infection rate league table in the Province.

Although the borough's latest figures are low compared to other parts of the province, Queens University virologist Dr Connor Bamford warned against complacency.

“Similar to what we observed in the Spring of this year, nowhere in NI can count itself to be protected from Covid-19,” he said.

