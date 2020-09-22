Community backs Castle visitor centre plan

Community backs Castle visitor centre plan

Local landowner Sean McKinley’s plans for new visitor facilities at Dunluce Castle (below)

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

PLANS for a state-of-the-art visitor centre at Dunluce Castle have community backing, according to the applicant.

The owner of land surrounding the historic ruins secured outline planning permission in 2015 to replace existing farm buildings with a modern visitor and education centre.

An application to renew the approval was lodged earlier this month, accompanied by a report on a community consultation exercise conducted earlier this year.

Consultants who undertook the survey on behalf of the applicant said comments were “overwhelmingly supportive of the proposals.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130