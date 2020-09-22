Councillors clash over NI centenary celebrations

INN Féin has blasted Causeway Coast and Glens Council plans to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland's foundation.



A working group of councillors was established as far back as 2018 to draw up a programme of events to mark next year's centenary.



At Tuesday's meeting of the Leisure and Development Committee, members were asked to approve the appointment of a project co-ordinator.



While the move was backed by the unionist majority with support from Alliance, it prompted fierce criticism from former Sinn Fein Mayor Sean Bateson.



“At the end of the day I'm a history teacher and I could sit here and give a lecture for over an hour about the foundation of the northern state,” he said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*