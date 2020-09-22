Planners back £100m Ballykelly data centre

Planners back £100m Ballykelly data centre

Plans for MJM Group’s data centre in Ballykelly.

PLANNERS have recommended approving a proposed £100m data centre in Ballykelly which, the developers say, will create 50 highly paid jobs.

A final decision on the 25,000sq m facility will be taken by elected members of the council's planning committee later this week.

In their report planners indicate the applicant, Newry-based MJM Group had agreed to reduce the buildings height amid concerns from residents living close the former Shackleton Barracks site.

Officials concluded the scheme was ‘acceptable’ for former army base, “bringing this site back into use” and “creating employment prospects for local people.”

