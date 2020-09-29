Covid spike in Mid-Ulster

A COOKSTOWN Councillor is appealing to people throughout Tyrone and Mid-Ulster not to be complacent and to be aware of the dangers of Covid-19.

The warning from Cllr Trevor Wilson follows a spate of coronavirus cases forcing the closure of schools, businesses and sports events throughout the area over the past week.

Since Tuesday of last week, there has been a spike in Covid-19 cases in towns and villages throughout the area.

To date around 20 places, including schools and businesses have closed temporarily.

