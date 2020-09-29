Andrew’s Portrush flight cost taxpayers £16k

Duke of York ‘needed charter to complete engagements’

Andrew’s Portrush flight cost taxpayers £16k

Prince Andrew attending the annual Duke Of York Young Champions Trophy at Royal Portrush in September 2019.

ALMOST £16,000 of tax payers' cash was spent on the charter flight that brought Prince Andrew to the Open Championship in Portrush last year.

The Duke of York took visited Royal Portrush in July 2019 as the tournament returned here for the first time in 68 years.

He travelled via a chartered flight which cost £15,848, according to accounts published last week, drawing criticism from a public spending watchdog.

