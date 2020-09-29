Approval granted for new community hall in Drumsurn

Schools unite to teach vandals valuable lesson
Drumsurn Community Hall is set to be demolished to make way for a new hall. NC2040-1DL
HE building of a new state-of-the-art community hall in Drumsurn has been given approval, at a meeting of Council's Planning Committee last Wednesday (September 23).
Approval for a new 120 metre square-foot building at the site of the current community hall, on Beech Road, was granted by Council's committee members.
Plans submitted outline the demolishing of the existing single storey community centre.
