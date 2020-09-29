Coleraine GS pupil tests positive for COVID-19

Coleraine Grammar School is currently engaging with the Public Health Agency following a first positive Covid-19 test for a pupil. 

The case was confirmed this morning, Tuesday 29/09/20.  

The pupil was not at school yesterday, and Friday was a staff training when no pupils were at school.

An email to parents from Dr Carruthers read "I am currently taking advice from the PHA, have identified close contacts, and I’m working to identify any further close contacts.

A number of pupils are already self-isolating, and I will provide further information later when it is available."

