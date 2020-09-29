Covid test centre opens in town

COLERAINE has acquired mobile Covid-19 test facilities which will be shared with Londonderry.



Though the test centre been set up at the university amid nationwide fears of student infections, it will be open to the general public.



The mobile unit is based in car park 12 on Ulster University's Coleraine campus.



Initially it will transfer to Londonderry's Magee College on alternate weeks but spikes in demand could lead to extended stays at either site.

