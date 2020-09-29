Green light for £14m ‘workhouse’ scheme

Temporary closure on Coleraine railway line
A computer image of Coleraine’s workhouse building transformed into apartmens and surrounded by a 55 unit housing development. (image: O’Kane Group LTD)
A DEVELOPER has taken a major step towards transforming the former site of Coleraine's workhouse into a luxury housing development.
At the centre of the scheme is the listed mid-19th century workhouse building which later housed the town's hospital.
Under plans approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Council last week, it will be converted into apartments.
