Planners approve Coleraine housing scheme which will create 130 construction jobs

Green light for £14m ‘workhouse’ scheme

A computer image of Coleraine’s workhouse building transformed into apartmens and surrounded by a 55 unit housing development. (image: O’Kane Group LTD)

A DEVELOPER has taken a major step towards transforming the former site of Coleraine's workhouse into a luxury housing development.

At the centre of the scheme is the listed mid-19th century workhouse building which later housed the town's hospital.

Under plans approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Council last week, it will be converted into apartments.

