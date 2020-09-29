Housing crisis will worsen without sewer upgrade, claims councillor

Council backs motion urging Stormont to ramp up investment in network

NI Water must be funded adequately to allow development of housing, says Margeret Ann McKillop

Peter Winter

Peter Winter

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE borough's crumbling sewage system is hampering development of new homes and contributing to ever longer waiting lists for social housing.

That was the claim made by Glens councillor Margaret Anne McKillop as she sought to persuade colleagues to back calls for more spending in waste water infrastructure.

Cllr McKillop won unanimous backing for a proposal to write to Stormont's Finance Minister seeking “urgent investment”.

Members also agreed to write to the Communities Minister seeking “a radical programme” of housing new builds.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

