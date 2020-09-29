Keeping creative through Covid

A LIMAVADY craft group has received Lottery financial support to bring activities and a sense of community back to the lives of its members, during these isolating times.



Craft Collective is using a £2,104 grant to support their community craft hub when COVID-19 restrictions are eased, and allow them to bring people back to the hub safely to take part in knitting, sewing, quilting and dressmaking.



The group of over 70 members, ladies and children, are using the funding to increase the number of classes so everyone can participate safely and help improve their mental well-being following the pandemic.

