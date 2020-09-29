Payescape preview

Temporary closure on Coleraine railway line
'Implementation' area on the main floor in Payescape House. 2040-AM-006
SUCCESSFULL Ballymoney payroll business 'Payescape' are officially opening their newly refurbished HQ on Church Street, this Thursday (Oct 1), with First Minister Arlene Foster in attendance.
The scaffolding came down a few weeks ago on the £1million refurbishment that has transformed the old Dunnes Stores building into 'Payescape House'.
Managing Director Mr John Borland invited The Chronicle to have a sneak preview inside the HQ of this Ballymoney business with a truly global reach.
Speaking last Thursday (Sept 24) Bushmills man John said: “We moved down from the Acorn Centre last week, it's worth waiting for, a super environment.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*