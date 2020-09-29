Rathmore clubhouse forced to shut after visitor tests positive

Club conducts ‘full sanitisation’ after weekend incident

Rathmore clubhouse forced to shut after visitor tests positive

Rathmore Golf Club was forced to close its clubhouse following the actions of a visitor branded ‘irresponsible’ by Councillor Norman Hillis

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

GOLFERS in Portrush have been forced out of their clubhouse after a visitor awaiting a Covid test result was subsequently declared positive.

Although the man in question has never shown symptoms, some of those accompanying him to Rathmore club have since displayed signs of the virus.

Club officials have shut the premises for “full sanitisation”, in line with government guidelines.

A local councillor said the incident was a timely reminder of how individuals' behaviour towards the virus can affect other people.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130