Rathmore clubhouse forced to shut after visitor tests positive

GOLFERS in Portrush have been forced out of their clubhouse after a visitor awaiting a Covid test result was subsequently declared positive.



Although the man in question has never shown symptoms, some of those accompanying him to Rathmore club have since displayed signs of the virus.



Club officials have shut the premises for “full sanitisation”, in line with government guidelines.



A local councillor said the incident was a timely reminder of how individuals' behaviour towards the virus can affect other people.

