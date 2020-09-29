Schools unite to teach vandals valuable lesson

PRINCIPALS of two Limavady schools are jointly calling on those involved in anti-social behaviour to think about their actions, as security measures are put in place to deter vandalism.



Cameras have been installed along the Blackburn Path lane-way between St Mary’s High School and Limavady High School, after a series of incidents left both schools counting the cost of vandalism.



Over the summer St Mary's had 13 windows broken and Limavady High School have had three broken.



Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) stepped in to address the anti-social behaviour in the town by installing new temporary cameras.

