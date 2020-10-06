Emmet’s hair brain support for friend JJ

Emmet’s hair brain support for friend JJ

Limavady singer songwriter Emmet McGonagle.

John-Paul Grimes

Reporter:

John-Paul Grimes

Email:

johnpaul.grimes@thechronicle.uk.com

A LIMAVADY singer-songwriter has gone back to his roots to pen his latest tune paying tribute to a friend who closed his business due to the Covid-19 lock down.

Now living and working in London, Emmet McGonagle grew up on Irish Green Street, Limavady, next door to JJ Johnston's House of Hair.

With the support of his friend JJ, Emmet wrote a song about JJ's hair salon being forced to close its doors in March.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130