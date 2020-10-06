Fears Adelphi planning blow sets precedent for £6m investment

Expansion rejected by planning minister despite nod from council

Fears Adelphi planning blow sets precedent for £6m investment

There are fears the rejection of expansion plans for the Adelphi (pictured) will impact the £6m Londonderry Hotel scheme just a few doors away.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

STORMONT’S minister in charge of planning has rejected a Portrush hotelier's plans to build a three story extension.

The application for the expansion of the listed Adelphi Hotel in the resort's Main Street was referred to Minister Nichola Mallon after councillors issued and approval contrary to the advice of Historic Environment officials.

The minister did however approve a retrospective application for work carried out in 2006.

That involved demolishing the rear of the old premises and building a new flat-roofed structure with 28 en-suite rooms.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130