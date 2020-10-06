Fears Adelphi planning blow sets precedent for £6m investment

STORMONT’S minister in charge of planning has rejected a Portrush hotelier's plans to build a three story extension.



The application for the expansion of the listed Adelphi Hotel in the resort's Main Street was referred to Minister Nichola Mallon after councillors issued and approval contrary to the advice of Historic Environment officials.



The minister did however approve a retrospective application for work carried out in 2006.



That involved demolishing the rear of the old premises and building a new flat-roofed structure with 28 en-suite rooms.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*