Magee named district chief

THE PSNI has appointed Superintendent Ian Magee as the new District Commander for Causeway Coast and Glens.



Already a well known figure as head of Community Policing, Superintendent Magee took over the borough's top job on Monday.



“I am absolutely delighted to have been given the opportunity and privilege to lead the policing effort in what I think is one of the most beautiful places in the world,” he said.

