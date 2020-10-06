Physician on a mission

Coleraine Covid doctor’s fundraising swim to the Skerries and back

Alice raises the Zambian flag on Little Skerrie.

AS if serving on the Covid front-line and volunteering for mission work in Zambia wasn't enough, a young Coleraine doctor has just completed a two-mile swim to the Skerries and back.

Former Coleraine High School student Alice Quinn graduated from Queens University Belfast in 2018.

As the Covid -19 crisis began she was working for Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency, dispensing advice and helping with crucial contact tracing.

As the pandemic gained momentum she went onto the front-line at Belfast's main Covid Hub in the Mater Hospital treating the worst affected victims of the virus.

