Physician on a mission

Alice raises the Zambian flag on Little Skerrie.
AS if serving on the Covid front-line and volunteering for mission work in Zambia wasn't enough, a young Coleraine doctor has just completed a two-mile swim to the Skerries and back.
Former Coleraine High School student Alice Quinn graduated from Queens University Belfast in 2018.
As the Covid -19 crisis began she was working for Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency, dispensing advice and helping with crucial contact tracing.
As the pandemic gained momentum she went onto the front-line at Belfast's main Covid Hub in the Mater Hospital treating the worst affected victims of the virus.
