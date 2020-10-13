Ambulance manager honoured

A COLERAINE woman, who has a key role in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, has received the Queen’s Ambulance Medal, for her services to health and to her local community, in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.



Mrs Laura Coulter is the Area Manager with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.



Hailing from Coleraine, Laura began her career with the ambulance service as a member of the Patient Care Service.



It is in this non-emergency tier that many ambulance service staff began their careers, learning how to communicate with patients – a vitally important skill for winning the confidence and trust of those whose care has been entrusted to them.

