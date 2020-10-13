Magilligan staff thinking outside the Box to support vulnerable prisoners

MAGILLIGAN prison staff have developed a unique box of puzzles and activities for prisoners showing signs of anxiety, distress and agitation.



The HIS (Help I’m Struggling) Box contains drawing and art activities, rubix cube, tumbling tower block and stress ball, as well as crosswords, origami and paper crafts, yoga relaxation pack and information leaflets about mental health and mindfulness.



“The puzzles and activities are simply to take the prisoner’s mind of whatever is troubling them,” explains Kirsty Brolly, Senior Officer at Magilligan and whose idea it was to introduce the His Box for vulnerable prisoners in her care.

